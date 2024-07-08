Seven Men Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearms in Ekombe Area

Seven men, aged between 27 and 75, have been arrested for the unlawful possession of firearms in the Ekombe area, within the Muden policing precinct. These arrests resulted from an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Umzinyathi District Task Team, in collaboration with the SAPS’ National Deployment team.

"On Monday, a possible murder was prevented after information was received about a group of men at a homestead in the Ekombe area, who were in possession of high-caliber firearms," stated the police.

Police swiftly responded to the identified location, resulting in the arrest of six men. They were found with an AK47 rifle, a .308 hunting rifle, and three pistols, all equipped with ammunition.

The operation then moved to a second target, where it was believed another suspect possessed unlicensed firearms. Upon arrival at the identified location, officers arrested one male suspect who was found with an AK47 rifle and a .38 special revolver, both with ammunition.

All seven suspects are detained at the Muden Police Station and are expected to appear in the Greytown Magistrate Court soon.

District Commissioner Major General Francis Slambert congratulated all the police members involved in apprehending the suspects, emphasizing the importance of their actions in ensuring community safety.