Youssef Mikdad: A Return to a Devastated Gaza Strip
Youssef Mikdad, who spent over two decades in an Israeli prison, dreamed of a prosperous Gaza upon his return. Instead, he found his home destroyed and Gaza in ruins due to Israeli bombardments. Mikdad faces shortages of essentials and mourns the loss of his daughter Haya, killed in an airstrike.
Youssef Mikdad, a Palestinian who spent over two decades in an Israeli prison, returned to Gaza with dreams of a prosperous reunion with his family. Instead, he found destruction and devastation.
Mikdad's home had been reduced to rubble by Israeli bombardments, and the Gaza Strip was suffering from severe shortages of food, fuel, power, and medicine. His daughter Haya, one of over 38,000 Palestinians killed in the ongoing conflict, perished in an airstrike along with her family in March.
The Israeli military has been criticized for the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, with reports of mistreatment adding to international pressure. Mikdad's return has been marked by the harsh realities of life in a war-torn territory.
