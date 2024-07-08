Mumbai Police Files Massive Charge Sheet in Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Mumbai Police have filed a substantial 1,735-page charge sheet against nine individuals, including the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection to the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence last April.

According to officials, the crime branch submitted the comprehensive charge sheet in a special MCOC court. The report, divided into three volumes, incorporates various investigative documents, including statements of 46 witnesses and those recorded under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

The charge sheet also features confessional statements under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence. This development follows the April 14 incident where two men on motorcycles fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment.

