Governor Demands Report on Public Flogging Incident

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a detailed report on a recent public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur district. The Governor also seeks information on actions taken against Kolkata Police officials for alleged misinformation that defamed his office.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to submit a report on the recent public flogging incident in Uttar Dinajpur district and also to detail actions taken against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and a DCP for alleged misinformation that defamed the Governor's office.

'The Governor, exercising authority under Article 167 of the Constitution, along with Rule 30 of the Rules of Business for West Bengal framed under Article 166 of the Constitution, has asked the CM to provide details on the steps taken regarding the incident of public flogging of a couple in Chopra and the functioning of kangaroo courts with ineffective police intervention,' an official said.

The public flogging of a couple in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra last week, the video of which went viral, had sparked outrage, with Governor Bose seeking a report from CM Mamata Banerjee.

The man seen in a viral video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area. He was later arrested and sent to police custody.

Earlier this month, Bose had sent a communication to Banerjee asking her to take 'appropriate punitive action' against Goyal and Mukherjee in accordance with the law.

