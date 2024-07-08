Pakistan Deploys Army for Muharram Security Amid Militant Threats

The Pakistan government has announced the deployment of the Army across the country to maintain law and order during Muharram, amidst fears of potential militant attacks on Shiite rallies.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, began on Monday. Shiite Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Hussein Ibne Ali, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam, by taking out rallies during the first ten days of the month. This year, security concerns are heightened.

To address these concerns, the Ministry of Interior issued a notification stating that regular army troops would be deployed indefinitely, with details being finalized by provincial authorities, including those in Gilgit Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Islamabad. The date for de-requisitioning the troops will be decided after mutual consultation among all stakeholders.

The historical backdrop of Muharram observes Hussein's martyrdom as a symbol of resistance to tyranny, which is especially significant to Shiite Muslims who hold large processions on the 9th and 10th days of the month. Sunni Muslims, having a historic theological rivalry with the Shiites, have seen extremist groups targeting Shiite gatherings, resulting in numerous incidents of violence in Pakistan.

As a precaution, the government also commonly undertakes other security measures during Muharram, such as suspending internet, cell phone, and social media services to disrupt militant communications. Various provincial governments requested the federal government to suspend social media platforms for a week to prevent the spread of hate speech. This request is pending a decision from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,000 security personnel, including the army and FC, have been deployed at key points, with special contingents stationed to secure Muharram processions and gatherings. A tight security plan in Peshawar involves 14,000 security personnel, bomb disposal units, sniffer dogs, and sharpshooters positioned along procession routes to counter potential threats. The suspension of mobile network services on the 9th and 10th days is also being considered.

