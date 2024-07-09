Left Menu

Russian Court Sentences Playwright and Director for 'Justifying Terrorism'

A Russian court sentenced playwright Zhenya Berkovich and theatre director Svetlana Petriychuk to six years in prison for 'justifying terrorism.' Their production of 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' was deemed controversial. The trial was criticized by free speech advocates who called it politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:02 IST
A Russian court has sentenced playwright Zhenya Berkovich and theatre director Svetlana Petriychuk each to six years in prison for 'justifying terrorism.'

The trial, denounced by rights campaigners as a crackdown on artistic freedom, revolved around their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon,' depicting Russian women marrying Islamic State fighters.

Defence lawyer Kseniya Karpinskaya plans to appeal, asserting their innocence and dismissing the trial as politically motivated. The case has drawn widespread condemnation from Russia's artistic community and free speech advocates.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

