BJP President Condemns Ambush on Army Personnel in Kathua

In a strong condemnation, Ravinder Raina, the BJP president in Jammu and Kashmir, denounced the killing of five army personnel by terrorists in an ambush in the Kathua district.

Raina attributed these 'cowardly' attacks to the terrorists' growing frustration after security forces eliminated several of their leaders in Kashmir and Jammu.

Official reports stated that five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed, and several others injured in the heavily armed ambush in Machedi, Kathua on Monday.

This incident marks the fifth terror attack in the Jammu region in a month, eliciting widespread condemnation and grave concern from political leaders, including three former chief ministers, over the resurgence of militancy in the area.

'Those responsible for this act will face the consequences soon,' Raina told PTI.

He added, 'Pakistani terrorists attacked an army vehicle, resulting in the ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers. The nation mourns their loss.'

Raina emphasized that the assailants will face severe retribution, stating that previous Pakistani terrorists had been eliminated and future threats would similarly be neutralized. He highlighted the continuous efforts by security forces and police in eliminating terrorists across various districts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)