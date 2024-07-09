Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fires in Russia's Volgograd Region

A Ukrainian drone attack caused fires at a power substation and an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region. The region's governor, Andrei Bocharov, confirmed that air defense and electronic warfare forces suppressed the attack. Fires erupted in Frolovo and Kalach-on-the-Don due to falling drone debris.

A Ukrainian drone attack spurred a fire at a power substation and at an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, the governor of the region in southern Russia said on Tuesday.

'Air defence and electronic warfare forces suppressed a UAV (unnamed aerial vehicle) attack on the territory of the Volgograd region,' Andrei Bocharov, the governor, said in a post published on the Telegram channel on the region's administration.

'As a result of falling UAV debris, fires broke out at a substation in Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-the-Don.'

