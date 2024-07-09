Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fires in Russia's Volgograd Region

A Ukrainian drone attack spurred a fire at a power substation and at an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, the governor of the region in southern Russia said on Tuesday.

'Air defence and electronic warfare forces suppressed a UAV (unnamed aerial vehicle) attack on the territory of the Volgograd region,' Andrei Bocharov, the governor, said in a post published on the Telegram channel on the region's administration.

'As a result of falling UAV debris, fires broke out at a substation in Frolovo and an oil depot in Kalach-on-the-Don.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)