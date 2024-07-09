Tamil Nadu Forms Committee to Revise New Criminal Laws

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's move to establish a committee aimed at suggesting state-specific amendments to three newly introduced criminal laws. He noted that criminal law is a subject on the concurrent list, empowering the state legislature to make necessary changes.

Chidambaram highlighted the importance of enacting criminal laws that align with contemporary principles of jurisprudence. 'I welcome the Tamil Nadu government's decision to form a committee for proposing amendments to the three criminal laws effective from July 1, 2024,' the former home minister stated on social media platform X.

He further praised the appointment of retired High Court judge Justice K. Sathyanarayanan as the committee's sole member. Chidambaram urged the committee to engage with a broad range of stakeholders including judges, lawyers, police officials, legal scholars, and human rights activists.

On Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin initiated the process by ordering the formation of the one-man committee led by Justice Sathyanarayanan. Following a high-level meeting, Stalin directed the committee to study the new laws and provide recommendations, including potential state-level name changes, within a month.

According to an official release, the committee will thoroughly review the new legislations, consult relevant stakeholders at the state level, and submit a report outlining proposed amendments to the Tamil Nadu government.

