Left Menu

Massive Search Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir Following Deadly Terror Attack

A large-scale search operation has been initiated in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to find terrorists responsible for the fatal attack on an army patrol that resulted in five deaths. The search efforts involve multiple security forces, extensive ground searches, and aerial surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:28 IST
Massive Search Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir Following Deadly Terror Attack
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A massive joint search operation was launched on Tuesday to track down terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on an army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district that left five personnel dead, officials said. They said the ground search teams are being supported by helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed in the operation with a focus on some dense forest areas in the belt. Officials said the joint cordon and search operation was launched by army, police and CRPF in in Machedi, Badnote, Kindli and Lohai Malhar areas and a large area has been put under cordon.

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and as many were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area.

According to sources, three to four terrorists, mostly foreigners, are believed to have executed the attack. They are part of the same group which was involved in Basangarh attack in which a village defence guard Mohd Sharief was killed in an encounter with terrorists on April 28 in Panara village.

Security forces had in June picked up movement of one group in the upper reaches of Bani, Daggar and Kindli areas of Kathua district and conducted search operations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024