Kerala Government Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Agents in Myanmar Trafficking Scam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government has informed the Indian Embassy in Myanmar about complaints against fake recruitment agents trafficking youths to Myanmar and Thailand. The Kerala police have arrested two individuals and are taking further action. Measures against cyber fraud and false advertisements are also being enhanced.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan disclosed on Tuesday that the state government has informed the Indian Embassy in Myanmar about grievances against fake recruitment agents, who allegedly trafficked youths from the state to the borders of Myanmar and Thailand through deceptive advertisements on social media.

Upon receiving information about the scam, Norka-Roots issued statewide guidelines and warnings regarding travel to Myanmar, he stated. Cases were promptly registered against two individuals from Kollam district based on testimonies from escapees of these fraudulent groups. Two persons have been arrested and further legal actions are underway, Vijayan informed the state Assembly, responding to a submission by senior Congress Legislator Ramesh Chennithala.

The CM further revealed that two individuals from Thiruvananthapuram had been detained concerning cyber financial fraud involving fake SIM cards. He asserted that the state police have taken effective measures to prevent financial fraud, detect fraudulent recruitment agents, and limit false advertisements on social media.

Vijayan added that the state police chief has submitted a report on online financial frauds to the Reserve Bank Governor and the India Cyber Cell Coordination Centre, with further actions in progress. 'Operation Shubhayatra,' a collaboration between Norka-Roots, the Union Ministry of External Affairs, and Kerala police, has been launched to specifically address complaints concerning foreign recruitment agencies, job scams, and human trafficking. An emergency meeting on June 26 led to the decision to pass information from the Ministry of External Affairs to the state police's NRI Cell.

