Tourism Surge Threatens Greece's Water Supply Amid Drought

The biggest reservoir on the Greek island of Naxos has dried up, leaving water useful only to turtles navigating its muddy shallows. Downstream, seawater has invaded empty irrigation wells, jeopardizing the island's prized potato crop.

Further south on Karpathos island, authorities have restricted swimming pool refills, while in the northern island of Thasos, officials seek a desalination unit to make seawater drinkable. Most of Greece has seen little or no rain for months. As the islands brace for a record number of summer tourists, officials, farmers, and scientists highlight the increasing strain on water supplies.

'There has been an intense shortage of rainfall across the Mediterranean, and our surface reservoirs on Naxos are empty,' said the island's mayor, Dimitris Lianos. Millions of tourists visit Greece each year to enjoy ancient sites, pristine beaches, and turquoise waters.

However, climate change impacts, including higher temperatures, erratic rainfall, and wildfires, threaten the future of Greece's biggest economic driver. After its warmest winter on record, wildfires began unusually early this year. Climate experts warn the worst is yet to come and urge the need for prevention and preparedness.

