Left Menu

Tourism Surge Threatens Greece's Water Supply Amid Drought

Greece, particularly its islands, is facing a severe water shortage due to prolonged droughts. This shortage has strained local agriculture and prompted restrictions on water use, just as the country prepares for a record number of tourists. Desalination units are in high demand to mitigate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:30 IST
Tourism Surge Threatens Greece's Water Supply Amid Drought
AI Generated Representative Image

The biggest reservoir on the Greek island of Naxos has dried up, leaving water useful only to turtles navigating its muddy shallows. Downstream, seawater has invaded empty irrigation wells, jeopardizing the island's prized potato crop.

Further south on Karpathos island, authorities have restricted swimming pool refills, while in the northern island of Thasos, officials seek a desalination unit to make seawater drinkable. Most of Greece has seen little or no rain for months. As the islands brace for a record number of summer tourists, officials, farmers, and scientists highlight the increasing strain on water supplies.

'There has been an intense shortage of rainfall across the Mediterranean, and our surface reservoirs on Naxos are empty,' said the island's mayor, Dimitris Lianos. Millions of tourists visit Greece each year to enjoy ancient sites, pristine beaches, and turquoise waters.

However, climate change impacts, including higher temperatures, erratic rainfall, and wildfires, threaten the future of Greece's biggest economic driver. After its warmest winter on record, wildfires began unusually early this year. Climate experts warn the worst is yet to come and urge the need for prevention and preparedness.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024