Union Minister L Murugan Alleges Increased Atrocities Against Dalits in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister L Murugan claimed widespread atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu under the DMK government. He announced that BJP leaders, led by VP Duraisamy, would approach national commissions to seek intervention. Murugan criticized Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to ensure the safety and justice for Dalits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:59 IST
Union Minister L Murugan on Tuesday alleged large-scale atrocities were taking place against Dalits in Tamil Nadu and claimed that even political leaders were not safe in the state under the DMK government.

A delegation of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, led by the party's state vice president VP Duraisamy, will approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission later in the day, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter, Murugan told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Senior leaders of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, including Duraisamy, were present at the press conference.

''After the DMK came to power in May 2021, there has been a tremendous increase in the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. A survey is telling that every year more than 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits are filed in the state,'' Murugan said.

He referred to a series of incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits since 2022 and some incidents of attack and murder of the BJP leaders in the state, putting the blame on the ''complete failure'' of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

''Recently, K Armstrong, a Dalit leader and BSP state president was murdered,'' he said, alleging that ''even political leaders are not safe'' in the state under the DMK rule.

''Scheduled caste leaders and people do not have security. They are facing harassment under the DMK government,'' he said.

''A delegation of BJP Tamil Nadu unit, led by Duraisamy, is going to submit a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Human Rights Commission today in this connection, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter,'' the Union minister said.

Murugan said the DMK claims that it is the pioneer of social justice but the ruling party is not following the idea of social justice in the state.

''Stalin doesn't have the moral right to talk about social justice because of the incidents of atrocities against Dalits taking place in the state,'' he charged.

