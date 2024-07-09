Switzerland Tightens Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Switzerland has expanded its sanctions against Russia to include additional measures recently adopted by the European Union (EU) in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The new sanctions primarily target businesspersons, propagandists, armed forces personnel, judiciary members, and those responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children, according to the Swiss economy ministry.

The sanctions affect 69 individuals and 86 entities, including companies in Russia's defense industry and firms navigating around existing sanctions. Overall, more than 2,200 individuals and entities are now subject to the restrictions, aligning Switzerland with EU policies.

The Swiss government also imposed an advertising ban on several Russian media outlets due to ongoing propaganda, though these outlets are not subject to a broadcasting ban in the country. The new measures are set to take effect from 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)