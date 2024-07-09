Left Menu

Russia Claims Control of Yasnobrodivka Settlement in Donetsk

Russia's defence ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of the Yasnobrodivka settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The report, published by TASS news agency, has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:32 IST
Russia Claims Control of Yasnobrodivka Settlement in Donetsk
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry reported on Tuesday that its military forces had taken control of Yasnobrodivka settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to the TASS news agency.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify the authenticity of the battlefield report provided by Russian authorities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024