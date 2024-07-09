Russia Claims Control of Yasnobrodivka Settlement in Donetsk
Russia's defence ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of the Yasnobrodivka settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The report, published by TASS news agency, has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.
