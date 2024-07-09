Delhi High Court Denies Petition Rejection Against AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The Delhi High Court has refused to reject a petition challenging the election of AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the 2022 assembly bypolls.

The petition, filed by Rajan Tewari, claims that Pathak engaged in corrupt practices and failed to disclose critical information in his nomination form.

Justice Yashwant Varma, in a detailed 103-page order, dismissed Pathak's application to reject the petition. The court found no grounds to reject the case at this stage and scheduled further proceedings for July 22.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)