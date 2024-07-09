Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Petition Rejection Against AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The Delhi High Court has refused to dismiss a petition challenging the election of AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the 2022 assembly bypolls. The petitioner, Rajan Tewari, claims Pathak indulged in corrupt practices and failed to disclose key information. The case will proceed for further hearings on July 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:39 IST
The Delhi High Court has refused to reject a petition challenging the election of AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the 2022 assembly bypolls.

The petition, filed by Rajan Tewari, claims that Pathak engaged in corrupt practices and failed to disclose critical information in his nomination form.

Justice Yashwant Varma, in a detailed 103-page order, dismissed Pathak's application to reject the petition. The court found no grounds to reject the case at this stage and scheduled further proceedings for July 22.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

