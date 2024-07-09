Left Menu

Reality Show Finalist Jai Kumar Nair Accused of Cryptocurrency Fraud

Mumbai police have filed a case against 'Dance India Dance' Season 1 finalist Jai Kumar Nair for reportedly defrauding a woman of Rs 20 lakh, promising high returns on cryptocurrency. Victim Dipti Asija, an imitation jewellery businesswoman, made the complaint after Nair failed to continue payments post-December 2023.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against 'Dance India Dance' reality show's Season 1 finalist Jai Kumar Nair for allegedly duping a woman to the tune of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of high returns on cryptocurrency, an official said on Tuesday.

The complaint in this connection was lodged by Dipti Asija, who is into the imitation jewellery business, the official of Oshiwara police station said. Asija came in contact with Nair via one of her common friends. In November 2022, she gave him Rs 6 lakh, and then a total of Rs 14 lakh in two tranches. Nair had assured to give good returns to her on her investment, he said.

He gave monthly returns to her only for the initial 11 months. However, from December 2023, he stopped paying any money to her. In January this year, he gave Rs 10,000 to her twice and after she approached the police, he gave another Rs 10,000, he said quoting the complaint. Asija approached the Oshiwara police station and lodged the complaint. Nair has not been arrested so far and investigation into the case is underway, the official added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

