Reopening of Puri Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' Scheduled for July 14

A high-level committee recommended reopening the inner chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' at Puri Jagannath temple on July 14. The proposal, pending temple managing committee and Odisha government approvals, follows extensive deliberations on inventory and repair processes. The chamber was last opened in 1978.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:13 IST
A high-level committee tasked with overseeing the inventory and repair of the jewellery and valuable items stored in the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath temple has proposed reopening its inner chamber on July 14. The panel's chairman, Justice Biswanath Rath, made the announcement following a meeting in Puri.

The committee's recommendation will be forwarded to the temple managing committee, which will then send it for approval to the Odisha government. The treasury, last opened in 1978, has become a significant political issue, particularly during the recent elections.

While the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was tasked with providing the duplicate key, ongoing Rath Yatra activities have delayed this submission. The committee agreed to break the lock if the duplicate key cannot unlock the chamber. Detailed discussions were held to establish standard procedures (SOPs) for inventorying and repairing the ornaments. These SOPs will ensure temple rituals remain unaffected.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

