Russia has suggested the possibility of reinstating direct air services with the United States during a set of ''substantive and businesslike'' discussions in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

While the U.S. response remains unclear, the potential restoration of flight services marks a significant step in the warming relations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, evidenced by increased shares in Russian airline Aeroflot by 3.8%.

The dialogue, following a phone call between the leaders and a high-profile meeting in Saudi Arabia, is part of broader efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and foster major business collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)