Russia Proposes Reopening Air Routes to the U.S.
Russia has proposed resuming direct flights with the U.S. following talks in Turkey. This move could be the first significant economic collaboration between Russia's President Putin and U.S. President Trump. The discussions aimed at resolving issues inherited from the previous U.S. administration and improving bilateral relations.
Russia has suggested the possibility of reinstating direct air services with the United States during a set of ''substantive and businesslike'' discussions in Turkey, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.
While the U.S. response remains unclear, the potential restoration of flight services marks a significant step in the warming relations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, evidenced by increased shares in Russian airline Aeroflot by 3.8%.
The dialogue, following a phone call between the leaders and a high-profile meeting in Saudi Arabia, is part of broader efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine and foster major business collaborations.
