MoD Pledges Further Reforms in Defence Production at National Seminar

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane affirmed the Ministry of Defence's commitment to advancing reforms in Defence Production and supporting the ecosystem by implementing Industry 4.0/QA 4.0 to enhance manufacturing capabilities. He delivered this keynote address at a National Level Seminar on Quality Reforms, held virtually on July 9, 2024. The event was organized by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Shri Aramane emphasized the importance of achieving the stipulated goals and highlighted the need for attaining Atmanirbharata (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing. He stressed the critical role of all stakeholders, especially the domestic defence industry, in realizing this vision.

The seminar saw participation from representatives of over 250 defence industries, members of SIDM, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHD CCI, Service Headquarters, CMDs of DPSUs, government QA agencies, start-ups, and Ministry of Defence officials.

Lt Gen R S Reen, Director General of DGQA, addressed the participants, highlighting various quality initiatives and reforms undertaken by DGQA to facilitate ease of doing business and promote Atmanirbharata. Shri Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President of SIDM, shared the industry's perspective on ongoing reforms and emphasized the need for a collaborative approach.

Eminent speakers from the indigenous defence manufacturing sector, including Shri Arun Ramachandani from L&T Precision Engineering, Shri N Raveeswaran, CEO of A&D Strategic Business at Mahindra Defence, Shri Neeraj Gupta, MD of MKU Ltd, Ms. Vrinda Kapoor, CEO of 3rd iTech, and Dr. R Shivaraman from Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd, provided insights on quality assurance and offered suggestions to improve indigenous manufacturing in the defence sector.

The seminar concluded with a resolution to hold such interactions more regularly among indigenous defence manufacturers, government QA agencies, and other stakeholders to facilitate ease of doing business in the defence sector.