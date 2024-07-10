Karnataka CM Pledges Transparency with Upcoming Caste Census Report
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the caste census report, submitted in February, will be reviewed by the state cabinet. Initially postponed due to the Lok Sabha election, the report faces criticism over survey methodology. Siddaramaiah promises to address these concerns transparently.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed to bringing the caste census report before the state cabinet. Despite being submitted in February, the report was sidelined owing to the Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah mentioned he has yet to review the document. He assured all stakeholders that the report will be presented to the cabinet shortly. The Chief Minister also noted concerns raised by community leaders regarding the survey's accuracy, which allegedly lacked door-to-door participation.
Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of transparency in addressing these issues, signaling his government's commitment to a thorough review.
