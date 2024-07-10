Karnataka CM Pledges Transparency with Upcoming Caste Census Report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has committed to bringing the caste census report before the state cabinet. Despite being submitted in February, the report was sidelined owing to the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah mentioned he has yet to review the document. He assured all stakeholders that the report will be presented to the cabinet shortly. The Chief Minister also noted concerns raised by community leaders regarding the survey's accuracy, which allegedly lacked door-to-door participation.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of transparency in addressing these issues, signaling his government's commitment to a thorough review.

