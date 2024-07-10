Left Menu

Archegos Capital Implosion: Lies, Manipulation, and a $100 Billion Fraud

The 2021 collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management is under scrutiny in a Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors argue that lies and manipulation led to a $100 billion fraud affecting banks and shareholders. Hwang and his deputy face serious charges, while former employees testify for the prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:23 IST
Archegos Capital Implosion: Lies, Manipulation, and a $100 Billion Fraud

The 2021 collapse of Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang's Archegos Capital Management was driven by "lies and manipulation," according to a federal prosecutor's statement to a Manhattan jury on Monday. The jury heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense in the high-profile criminal trial of Hwang and his deputy Patrick Halligan.

The implosion of Hwang's family office occurred in March 2021, resulting in $10 billion in losses for global banks and over $100 billion in shareholder losses. Hwang's lawyer, Barry Berke, claimed aggressive but legal trading tactics led to the downfall, not criminal acts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Thomas accused Hwang of manipulating stocks and deceiving banks to gain billions in borrowings, leading to a massive fraud. Hwang, who has pleaded not guilty, faces multiple charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, and market manipulation, with potential sentences up to 20 years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024