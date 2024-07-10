Left Menu

China's Coast Guard Assist Philippines in Medical Evacuation amid South China Sea Tensions

China's coast guard facilitated a medical evacuation from a beached warship on the Second Thomas Shoal, a contested area in the South China Sea. This follows accusations from the Philippines about previous interventions by China. China maintains its territorial claims despite international rulings against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 05:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's coast guard announced that it had 'allowed' the Philippines to evacuate an ill person from a rusting warship deliberately grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal in the contested South China Sea. The evacuation was reportedly conducted on humanitarian grounds.

The Chinese Coast Guard, in a statement issued late Tuesday, revealed that it monitored and verified the entire operation on Sunday, which was executed at the request of relevant parties in the Philippines.

This incident occurs a month after the Philippine coast guard accused China's coast guard of obstructing a previous medical evacuation, criticizing the actions as 'barbaric and inhumane.' China has stated that it would permit evacuations and supply deliveries if notified in advance by Manila.

The Second Thomas Shoal hosts a rusty, old warship where Philippine soldiers are stationed to validate Manila's maritime claims. The area has been a flashpoint with multiple clashes between Chinese and Philippine forces.

China, claiming most of the South China Sea as its territory, dismisses the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidated its extensive maritime claims.

