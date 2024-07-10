Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again in High-Profile Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for further questioning on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sources revealed.

The 38-year-old actress of Sri Lankan origin has been interrogated by the federal agency several times in the past regarding the case. The investigation centers around Chandrashekhar's purported fraud, which includes cheating high-profile individuals such as Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, to the tune of approximately Rs 200 crore.

According to the ED's 2022 charge sheet, Chandrashekhar used the illicit funds to purchase expensive gifts for Fernandez. Despite being aware of Chandrashekhar's criminal background, Fernandez allegedly received and enjoyed these valuables, jewelry, and gifts. The actress has maintained her innocence, claiming ignorance of Chandrashekhar's illegal activities.

