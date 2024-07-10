Russian Missile Strike Hits Odesa Region, Kills Two
A Russian missile attack on the Odesa region killed two individuals and damaged port infrastructure, including warehouses, trucks, and a civilian ship. One person was injured in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian missile attack on the Odesa region killed two people and damaged port infrastructure on Wednesday, the region's governor said.
The attack damaged warehouses, trucks and a civilian ship, the governor said. One person was also injured, he said.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ford Recalls Over Half a Million F-150 Trucks for Safety Issues
Ford Recalls 550,000 Pickup Trucks Over Dangerous Transmission Issue
Ford Recalls 668,000 F-150 Trucks Over Downshifting Issue
More than 5,000 aid trucks enter Gaza in June, 'pauses' in fighting for aid transfers continue
Humanitarian Crisis Escalates as Aid Trucks Stranded Near Gaza