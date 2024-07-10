Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Ahmedabad Community

A 47-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were discovered dead in their residence in Ahmedabad, sparking suspicions of a murder-suicide, according to police on Wednesday. The tragic event unfolded at Mahalakshmi Flats in the city's Paldi locality.

Maitrey Bhagat was found hanging from a ceiling fan while his mother, Dattaben, lay in a pool of blood, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivam Verma.

The grim discovery was made by neighbors who grew suspicious upon seeing a milk pouch and newspaper outside the flat, an unusual sight since the mother and son were known early risers. They broke into the flat and promptly alerted the authorities.

DCP Verma mentioned that Maitrey had talked to his maternal uncle around 8 pm the previous night, suggesting the incident might have occurred later that night. Dattaben's body showed signs of a brutal attack, with her throat slit by a kitchen knife.

Police are considering the case a likely murder-suicide, with Forensic Science Laboratory teams working to confirm whether Maitrey indeed killed his mother before taking his life.

