Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Forms Panel to Address Illegal Overstayers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a seven-member panel to identify foreign nationals who have been illegally overstaying since 2011. The panel will collect biographic and biometric data, maintain records, and submit monthly reports to the Union Home Ministry to facilitate deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Forms Panel to Address Illegal Overstayers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a seven-member panel aimed at identifying foreign nationals who have been illegally overstaying in the region for the last 13 years. The panel will be responsible for gathering biographic and biometric details of these individuals and maintaining an up-to-date digital record.

'Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the committee to identify foreign nationals illegally overstaying in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2011,' stated Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti in an official order. The committee is chaired by the administrative secretary of the home department.

The panel includes the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) of Punjab, the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) of the Jammu and Srinagar headquarters, and district SSPs and SPs (Foreigners Registration) along with the state coordinator, NIC. They are tasked with submitting monthly reports to the Union home ministry.

The committee is also instructed to coordinate efforts to trace and deport illegal foreign nationals residing in the Union Territory. Additionally, the panel will monitor and report on ongoing legal cases involving these migrants, keeping relevant stakeholders informed.

In 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 270 Rohingyas from Myanmar during an operation against illegal immigrants. These included 74 women and 70 children, who were held at the sub-jail in Kathua district's Hiranagar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024