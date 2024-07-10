Jammu and Kashmir Forms Panel to Address Illegal Overstayers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established a seven-member panel aimed at identifying foreign nationals who have been illegally overstaying in the region for the last 13 years. The panel will be responsible for gathering biographic and biometric details of these individuals and maintaining an up-to-date digital record.

'Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the committee to identify foreign nationals illegally overstaying in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2011,' stated Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti in an official order. The committee is chaired by the administrative secretary of the home department.

The panel includes the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) of Punjab, the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) of the Jammu and Srinagar headquarters, and district SSPs and SPs (Foreigners Registration) along with the state coordinator, NIC. They are tasked with submitting monthly reports to the Union home ministry.

The committee is also instructed to coordinate efforts to trace and deport illegal foreign nationals residing in the Union Territory. Additionally, the panel will monitor and report on ongoing legal cases involving these migrants, keeping relevant stakeholders informed.

In 2021, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 270 Rohingyas from Myanmar during an operation against illegal immigrants. These included 74 women and 70 children, who were held at the sub-jail in Kathua district's Hiranagar.

