Left Menu

Russian Jet Fighters Conduct Northwest Drills

The Russian Northern Fleet's press service reported that Russian jet fighters conducted drills in the country's Northwest. The exercises involved eight Su-33 and Su-25 aircraft and were carried out over the Barents Sea and the Kola Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:33 IST
Russian Jet Fighters Conduct Northwest Drills
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian jet fighters conducted drills in the Northwest region, according to the Russian Northern Fleet's press service, as reported by Interfax on Wednesday.

The drills featured eight Su-33 and Su-25 aircraft, which operated over the Barents Sea and the Kola Peninsula.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024