Russian Jet Fighters Conduct Northwest Drills
The Russian Northern Fleet's press service reported that Russian jet fighters conducted drills in the country's Northwest. The exercises involved eight Su-33 and Su-25 aircraft and were carried out over the Barents Sea and the Kola Peninsula.
