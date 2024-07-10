ITBP Seizes Record 108kg Gold Near India-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near the India-China border, and arrested three people, an official confirmed.

Apart from the massive gold haul, the seizure also included two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives, and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk, the official disclosed.

"This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by ITBP in its history. The seized materials will be handed over to the customs department," he stated.

The official said troops from the 21st battalion ITBP launched a long-range patrol on Tuesday afternoon in the Changthang sub-sector in eastern Ladakh to combat heightened smuggling activities during the summer.

The ITBP had received inputs about smuggling activities in Sriraple, near the Line of Actual Control, he said. The patrol, led by deputy commandant Deepak Bhat, spotted two individuals on mules who initially tried to escape but were apprehended after a chase.

Initially, they claimed to be medicinal plant dealers, but a search revealed a large quantity of gold and other items.

The suspects, identified as Tsering Chamba and Stanzin Dorgyal from Ladakh's Nyoma area, along with one more individual, are being interrogated by the ITBP and Police.

