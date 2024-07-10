Left Menu

ITBP Seizes Record 108kg Gold Near India-China Border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has made its largest gold seizure ever, confiscating 108 gold bars near the India-China border. Three individuals were apprehended, and various smuggled items were seized. The ITBP and Police are jointly interrogating the arrested suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:49 IST
ITBP Seizes Record 108kg Gold Near India-China Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has seized 108 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, near the India-China border, and arrested three people, an official confirmed.

Apart from the massive gold haul, the seizure also included two mobile phones, a binocular, two knives, and several Chinese food items like cakes and milk, the official disclosed.

"This is the biggest haul of gold recovered by ITBP in its history. The seized materials will be handed over to the customs department," he stated.

The official said troops from the 21st battalion ITBP launched a long-range patrol on Tuesday afternoon in the Changthang sub-sector in eastern Ladakh to combat heightened smuggling activities during the summer.

The ITBP had received inputs about smuggling activities in Sriraple, near the Line of Actual Control, he said. The patrol, led by deputy commandant Deepak Bhat, spotted two individuals on mules who initially tried to escape but were apprehended after a chase.

Initially, they claimed to be medicinal plant dealers, but a search revealed a large quantity of gold and other items.

The suspects, identified as Tsering Chamba and Stanzin Dorgyal from Ladakh's Nyoma area, along with one more individual, are being interrogated by the ITBP and Police.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024