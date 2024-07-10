Ukrainian Military Denies Capture of Yasnobrodivka
The Ukrainian military refuted claims that Russian forces had captured the village of Yasnobrodivka in the Donetsk region. Military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn affirmed that Yasnobrodivka remains under Ukrainian control, countering reports broadcasted by Suspilne TV.
The Ukrainian military on Wednesday refuted reports that Russian forces had captured the village of Yasnobrodivka in the eastern Donetsk region.
According to military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn, who was quoted by Suspilne TV broadcaster, such claims are inaccurate.
Voloshyn stated, "The published information does not correspond to reality: Yasnobrodivka is under the full control of the (Ukrainian) defence forces."
