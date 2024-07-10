Left Menu

Ukrainian Military Denies Capture of Yasnobrodivka

The Ukrainian military refuted claims that Russian forces had captured the village of Yasnobrodivka in the Donetsk region. Military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn affirmed that Yasnobrodivka remains under Ukrainian control, countering reports broadcasted by Suspilne TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:08 IST
Ukrainian Military Denies Capture of Yasnobrodivka
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military on Wednesday refuted reports that Russian forces had captured the village of Yasnobrodivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

According to military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn, who was quoted by Suspilne TV broadcaster, such claims are inaccurate.

Voloshyn stated, "The published information does not correspond to reality: Yasnobrodivka is under the full control of the (Ukrainian) defence forces."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024