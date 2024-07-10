Left Menu

Kerala CM Pledges Timely Distribution of Welfare Pension Arrears

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the planned disbursement of welfare pension arrears to 62 lakh beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. Despite the state's financial difficulties, the government remains committed to its development and welfare initiatives. The financial crunch is attributed to central policies, which have been criticized for being discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:50 IST
Kerala CM Pledges Timely Distribution of Welfare Pension Arrears
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the arrears of welfare pensions for 62 lakh beneficiaries would be distributed in a time-bound manner, with plans to further increase the pensions. This comes despite the state's ongoing financial difficulties, which Vijayan attributed to the policies of the central government.

Addressing the state Assembly, Vijayan said each beneficiary currently receives Rs 1,600 per month in social welfare pension, with five instalments overdue. Two instalments will be distributed in the 2024-25 financial year and the remaining in 2025-26. He emphasized that these arrears were not due to the Left government's policies, as they have consistently been distributing payments since March.

Vijayan detailed that the total arrears amount to Rs 4,250 crore, with Rs 1,700 crore to be disbursed in the current financial year. He criticized the Union government's financial policies, citing reduced borrowing limits and tax allocations as evidence of bias against Kerala. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan questioned the feasibility of these promises, criticizing the state government's fiscal management and internal coordination.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024