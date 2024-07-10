Unveiling the 1994 ISRO Espionage Case: A Tale of False Allegations

The 1994 ISRO espionage case, in which former space scientist Nambi Narayanan was falsely implicated, was allegedly orchestrated by a Karnataka police officer to justify the illegal detention of a Maldivian woman, the CBI revealed in court.

This revelation comes from a charge sheet filed against five ex-police officers. The CBI alleges that S Vijayan, who played a key role in fabricating the case, detained and falsely implicated Narayanan and others to cover up his misconduct.

Narayanan, cleared of charges in 1996 and awarded Rs 50 lakh compensation, expressed no desire for the accused officers to face jail time, stating his fight for justice has come to an end.

