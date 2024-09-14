Delhi Police Files FIR Over Firecracker Incident Outside CM Kejriwal's Residence

Delhi Police has registered an FIR concerning the bursting of firecrackers outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines. The celebration marked his release from Tihar Jail, officials disclosed on Saturday.

To curb air pollution in the forthcoming winter season, the Delhi government announced on Monday a ban on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital. A case under section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been filed against unknown individuals at Civil Lines Police Station, an official said.

Firecrackers were ignited outside the CM's residence following his release from Tihar Jail on Friday evening. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kejriwal had been imprisoned for over five months.

