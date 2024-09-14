Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Murder Over Celebratory Firing Dispute

A court convicted 22-year-old Rehan for the murder of 18-year-old Salim, following an argument over celebratory firing in Parshurampur village. The incident, which took place in November 2019, led to Rehan being sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 11,000.

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a youth who opposed celebratory firing, as confirmed by a lawyer.

The Additional District Judge Afsha found 22-year-old Rehan guilty of killing 18-year-old Salim in Parshurampur village in November 2019. Rehan was also fined Rs 11,000 in connection with the case, which dates back five years.

According to police reports, an argument ensued when Salim asked Rehan to stop the celebratory firing, leading Rehan to fatally shoot Salim in the head. Following an investigation and subsequent chargesheet, the court convicted Rehan after hearing evidence and arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

