Spain's High Court Verdict: Rubiales Found Guilty of Sexual Assault
Spain’s High Court convicted former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, fining him over 10,000 euros. The case highlighted debates on sexism within Spanish society. Rubiales was banned from contacting Hermoso for a year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:43 IST
Spain's High Court has convicted former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, imposing a fine of over 10,000 euros.
The court acquitted Rubiales of coercion charges, though prosecutors had pushed for a prison term. The case sparked intense debate about sexism in Spanish football and society.
Rubiales' three co-defendants, accused of coercion, were also acquitted. The court prohibited Rubiales from approaching or communicating with Hermoso for a year, while Rubiales maintained that the kiss was consensual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ISL Comes to Shillong: Boosting Meghalaya's Football Culture
Shillong's ISL Debut: A New Dawn for Meghalaya Football
Karnataka Dominates National Games Swimming and Odisha-Haryana Football Final Showdown
ISL Matches in Shillong: A Game-Changer for Meghalaya Football Culture
Indian Goalkeeper Som Kumar Joins Slovenia's Elite Football League