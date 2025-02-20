Spain's High Court Verdict: Rubiales Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Spain's High Court has convicted former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, imposing a fine of over 10,000 euros.

The court acquitted Rubiales of coercion charges, though prosecutors had pushed for a prison term. The case sparked intense debate about sexism in Spanish football and society.

Rubiales' three co-defendants, accused of coercion, were also acquitted. The court prohibited Rubiales from approaching or communicating with Hermoso for a year, while Rubiales maintained that the kiss was consensual.

