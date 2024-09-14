Italian Prosecutor Seeks 6-Year Sentence for Right-Wing Leader Salvini

An Italian prosecutor has called for a six-year prison sentence for Matteo Salvini, right-wing League leader, over his 2019 move to block more than 100 migrants from landing in the country. Salvini, who was the interior minister at that time, now serves as deputy prime minister and transport minister in Giorgia Meloni's government. He faces charges of kidnapping, and the sentencing decision awaits a senior judge's ruling in a three-stage judicial process.

The prosecutor made the request during a hearing in Palermo, prompted by Salvini's controversial decision that left migrants stranded at sea. A definitive conviction could bar him from holding any government office. Salvini defended his actions on social media, asserting that protecting Italy's borders from illegal immigration is not a crime.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with Salvini, emphasizing that turning the duty to protect national borders into a crime sets a worrying precedent. Meloni has endorsed stricter immigration laws while inviting legal migrants to fill labor shortages. Interior ministry data show a significant drop in irregular sea arrivals in 2024 compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)