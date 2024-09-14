Left Menu

Italian Prosecutor Seeks 6-Year Sentence for Right-Wing Leader Salvini

An Italian prosecutor has requested a six-year prison sentence for right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini over his 2019 decision to block over 100 migrants from landing. As a former interior minister, Salvini faces charges of kidnapping, which could bar him from future government positions pending a judicial decision.

Updated: 14-09-2024 22:49 IST
  • Italy

Salvini, who was the interior minister at that time, now serves as deputy prime minister and transport minister in Giorgia Meloni's government. He faces charges of kidnapping, and the sentencing decision awaits a senior judge's ruling in a three-stage judicial process.

The prosecutor made the request during a hearing in Palermo, prompted by Salvini's controversial decision that left migrants stranded at sea. A definitive conviction could bar him from holding any government office. Salvini defended his actions on social media, asserting that protecting Italy's borders from illegal immigration is not a crime.

The prosecutor made the request during a hearing in Palermo, prompted by Salvini's controversial decision that left migrants stranded at sea. A definitive conviction could bar him from holding any government office. Salvini defended his actions on social media, asserting that protecting Italy's borders from illegal immigration is not a crime.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with Salvini, emphasizing that turning the duty to protect national borders into a crime sets a worrying precedent. Meloni has endorsed stricter immigration laws while inviting legal migrants to fill labor shortages. Interior ministry data show a significant drop in irregular sea arrivals in 2024 compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

