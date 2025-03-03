Police Nab Four in Rs 2 Crore Kidnapping Racket

Four individuals have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping of a businessman and his friend in a bid to extract a Rs 2 crore ransom, according to police reports from Monday.

The arrests took place late Sunday evening, with authorities continuing their pursuit of five other suspects linked to the crime. The incident came to light after Bilal, a local resident, reported the March 1 kidnapping of his brother, Noor Mohammad, and his friend, Shavez, at the Baraut police station. The suspects threatened to kill the hostages if their ransom demands went unmet.

Thanks to swift police intervention, the victims were safely rescued within 24 hours after tracing the phone used for the ransom call. Among those arrested were Shivam and Rajat from the Shamli district, along with Pradyumn and Vijay from Muzaffarnagar. Investigators revealed that two of the arrested individuals were previously employed by Noor's company in Noida. Efforts are ongoing to seize the remaining accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)