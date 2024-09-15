Allahabad High Court Rules Consent Under Fear Amounts to Rape
The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a sexual relationship established under fear or misconception constitutes rape. Justice Anis Kumar Gupta dismissed Raghav Kumar's petition to quash ongoing criminal proceedings against him for rape. The court highlighted the presence of initial cheating and threat, validating the charges under Section 376 of the IPC.
Justice Anis Kumar Gupta dismissed a petition filed by Raghav Kumar, seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him in a rape case based on the pretext of marriage.
The court upheld the charges, noting the presence of initial cheating and threats, disallowing any reason to quash the proceedings.
