Samsung Strike Escalates: 104 Workers Detained Amid Protests in India

Indian police have detained 104 striking workers protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India as they planned an unauthorized march on Monday, according to police officials. The situation marks an escalation of workers' strike at the Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai city in Tamil Nadu.

The workers, who demand higher wages, have boycotted work for seven days, disrupting significant production contributing to Samsung's annual India revenue of $12 billion. Authorities cited the presence of schools, colleges, and hospitals in the area as reasons for halting the protest march.

Senior police officer K. Shanmugam of Kancheepuram district noted, "It is the main area which would become totally paralysed and disturb public peace." The workers have been moved to wedding halls due to the large number of detainees. Samsung has initiated discussions to resolve the issues but has shown reluctance to recognize a union backed by an external labor group.

