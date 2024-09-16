Freed Union Leader Vows to Continue NagaWorld Strike

Chhim Sithar, a union leader freed from prison on Monday, vowed to continue the strike at Cambodia's NagaWorld casino until justice is achieved.

Sithar, sentenced in May 2023 for incitement related to the strike, led the protest starting in December 2021 against mass layoffs at the casino. Arrested in January 2022, Sithar pledges to sustain the strike until a resolution is found.

The dispute erupted when NagaWorld terminated 373 employees due to pandemic-related financial issues. Despite her imprisonment, dismissed workers persisted in rallying for her release and reinstatement. Sithar, honoured last year with the US State Department's Human Rights Defender Award, aims to secure workers' rights amid governmental and judicial pushback.

(With inputs from agencies.)