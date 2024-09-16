Left Menu

Freed Union Leader Vows to Continue NagaWorld Strike

Union leader Chhim Sithar, recently released from prison after serving time for her role in a labour strike against Cambodia's NagaWorld casino, remains resolute in continuing the effort. Initially sentenced for incitement, Sithar began leading the strike in 2021 to protest layoffs and alleged union-busting. Despite ongoing challenges, she is determined to seek justice for workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:17 IST
Freed Union Leader Vows to Continue NagaWorld Strike

Chhim Sithar, a union leader freed from prison on Monday, vowed to continue the strike at Cambodia's NagaWorld casino until justice is achieved.

Sithar, sentenced in May 2023 for incitement related to the strike, led the protest starting in December 2021 against mass layoffs at the casino. Arrested in January 2022, Sithar pledges to sustain the strike until a resolution is found.

The dispute erupted when NagaWorld terminated 373 employees due to pandemic-related financial issues. Despite her imprisonment, dismissed workers persisted in rallying for her release and reinstatement. Sithar, honoured last year with the US State Department's Human Rights Defender Award, aims to secure workers' rights amid governmental and judicial pushback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024