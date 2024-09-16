Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Unlawful Demolition of Properties

The Supreme Court is set to review pleas about the demolition of properties of accused persons in various states. The court intends to establish guidelines to prevent unauthorized demolitions and ensure legal procedures are followed. The hearings will involve Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan.

Updated: 16-09-2024 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday pleas that allege properties of accused persons were being demolished unlawfully in several states.

During a previous hearing on September 2, the court questioned the legality of demolishing houses solely because their owners were accused of a crime, highlighting the necessity for lawful procedures.

The court aims to set nationwide guidelines to curb such practices while ensuring no unauthorized constructions or encroachments are protected.

The petitions, to be heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, include submissions from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking to prevent further demolitions without due process.

State government representatives, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, affirmed that demolitions should adhere strictly to municipal and development authority laws.

The matter involves properties allegedly linked to cases of rioting and violence, with calls for legal guidelines to be reinforced across all states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

