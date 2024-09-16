Delhi Police Bust Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring to Bangladesh

Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals accused of smuggling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The police disclosed that the arrests facilitated the resolution of 10 theft cases registered in Delhi. Additionally, 60 high-end mobile phones were retrieved from the suspects' possession.

The individuals apprehended were identified as Morjen Hossain (35), Mithu Sekh (28), and Mohammad Asik (26), according to official statements.

Further investigations suggest that the stolen phones were being exported from India to Bangladesh, where they were sold in the grey market.

"A tip-off indicated that the three suspects were transporting a significant number of stolen mobile phones. A police team was swiftly assembled and successfully detained them at a rented house in New Seemapuri," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

Hossain and Mithu Sekh allegedly confessed to acquiring stolen mobile phones from their associates, Rihaan and Sakir, also based in Seemapuri, and subsequently supplying them to another associate, Masoom, in West Bengal.

The stolen mobile phones are reportedly sold in Bangladesh. Accused Mohammad Asik was allegedly in charge of the delivery of these phones, with estimates indicating that the group has supplied approximately 800 to 900 mobile phones to Bangladesh to date.

It was also uncovered that Hossain had previously been arrested by the NIA for smuggling counterfeit Indian currency from Pakistan through the India-Bangladesh border. After his release, he allegedly ventured into the stolen mobile phone trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)