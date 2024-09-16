Left Menu

Kursk Region Evacuated Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, has mandated the evacuation of residents in settlements within 15km of the Ukrainian border. This action follows intense fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August. Russian troops are currently attempting to reclaim the captured territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:55 IST
Kursk Region Evacuated Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, on Monday ordered the evacuation of residents of all settlements in the province's Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts situated within 15km (9.3 miles) of the Ukrainian border.

Kursk region has been the scene of bitter fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August seized territory along the frontier.

Russian troops have in recent days made efforts to push Kyiv's forces back.

(Writing by Felix Light)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024