Kursk Region Evacuated Amidst Ongoing Conflict
The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, has mandated the evacuation of residents in settlements within 15km of the Ukrainian border. This action follows intense fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August. Russian troops are currently attempting to reclaim the captured territories.
The governor of Russia's Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, on Monday ordered the evacuation of residents of all settlements in the province's Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts situated within 15km (9.3 miles) of the Ukrainian border.
Kursk region has been the scene of bitter fighting since a Ukrainian incursion in early August seized territory along the frontier.
Russian troops have in recent days made efforts to push Kyiv's forces back.
