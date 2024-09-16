Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 37 Convicted of Extremism
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 37 individuals convicted of extremism-related crimes. Among those pardoned were six women, pensioners, and people with chronic illnesses. The announcement was made by the state news agency Belta.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday signed a decree pardoning 37 individuals convicted of crimes related to 'extremism', according to the state news agency Belta.
Belta cited Lukashenko's press service as reporting that the list of those pardoned included six women, alongside unspecified numbers of pensioners, disabled individuals, and people suffering from chronic illnesses.
This move comes as part of the government's ongoing measures affecting those previously convicted for such offenses. The exact nature of the crimes and reasons for the pardons were not disclosed.
