Reclaiming National Pride: Klopp's Message Against Extremism

Germany coach Juergen Klopp calls for reclaiming expressions of national pride from extremist groups. His remarks, following the Alternative for Germany's election win, emphasize the need for positive patriotism and the ability to express pride without being linked to extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:44 IST
Reclaiming National Pride: Klopp's Message Against Extremism

In a pointed message aimed at combating extremism, Germany's coach Juergen Klopp has called for the reclamation of national pride. His comments come in the wake of a recent election victory by the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party often associated with far-right views.

During a news conference unveiling a 44-man squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, Klopp emphasized that Germans should express national pride without being linked to extremist ideologies. 'I don't want to leave national pride to the wrong people,' he stressed.

Klopp advocated for 'positive patriotism' over the contentious term 'national pride,' emphasizing openness, diversity, friendliness, and compassion as key attributes. His message was endorsed by politicians like Franziska Hoppermann, who supports the idea of wearing national symbols with pride and confidence.

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