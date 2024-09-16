Left Menu

Mumbai Model Alleges Political Conspiracy Behind Arrest

A Mumbai model asserts that her February arrest by Andhra Pradesh police was influenced by political forces and was an act of retaliation for a complaint she filed against a corporate executive. The state has since suspended three senior IPS officers implicated in the wrongful arrest.

A Mumbai-based model and actress has claimed that her February arrest by Andhra Pradesh police was influenced by political motives. Three senior police officers involved in the case have been suspended.

The actress alleged that she was falsely accused to force her into withdrawing a complaint against a top Mumbai corporate executive. She was detained for 42 days before being granted bail.

The Andhra Pradesh government corroborated that the arrest did not follow proper protocols, leading to the suspension of former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, ex-Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata, and then-Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

