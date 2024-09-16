TikTok Faces Legal Battle Against U.S. Ban Over National Security Concerns

A lawyer representing TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, faced rigorous questioning in a U.S. appeals court on Monday. The court is considering their lawsuit to block a law that could ban the popular video app, used by 170 million Americans, by January 19.

Andrew Pincus, TikTok's outside lawyer, argued that the U.S. government has not proven that TikTok poses national security risks, and claimed the law violates the U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. 'The law before this court is unprecedented, and its effect would be staggering,' Pincus told the judges.

The controversial law, driven by concerns that China could access American users' data via TikTok, demands ByteDance divest from its U.S. assets or face a ban. The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, has garnered bipartisan support. The case is taking place amidst the final weeks of the U.S. presidential campaign, adding further political tension.

