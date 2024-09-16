Left Menu

TikTok Faces Legal Battle Against U.S. Ban Over National Security Concerns

A U.S. appeals court is hearing TikTok and ByteDance’s arguments to block a law potentially banning the app by Jan. 19. TikTok's lawyers argue the law is unconstitutional and unprecedented. The law mandates ByteDance divest TikTok’s U.S. assets, driven by security concerns. The case unfolds as the U.S. presidential campaign intensifies.

16-09-2024
A lawyer representing TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, faced rigorous questioning in a U.S. appeals court on Monday. The court is considering their lawsuit to block a law that could ban the popular video app, used by 170 million Americans, by January 19.

Andrew Pincus, TikTok's outside lawyer, argued that the U.S. government has not proven that TikTok poses national security risks, and claimed the law violates the U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. 'The law before this court is unprecedented, and its effect would be staggering,' Pincus told the judges.

The controversial law, driven by concerns that China could access American users' data via TikTok, demands ByteDance divest from its U.S. assets or face a ban. The law, signed by President Joe Biden in April, has garnered bipartisan support. The case is taking place amidst the final weeks of the U.S. presidential campaign, adding further political tension.

