Enforcement Directorate Expands Probe into Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is broadening its investigation into alleged money laundering linked to irregularities in Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Governor has sanctioned prosecution against former PHED minister Mahesh Joshi. ED's probe stems from an FIR by the state's anti-corruption bureau and involves multiple arrests and asset attachments.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying its investigation into alleged financial misconduct linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in Rajasthan, following a prosecution sanction against former PHED minister Mahesh Joshi by the state Governor, sources confirmed on Monday.
The development follows the ED sharing substantial evidence with the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), facilitating the Governor's prosecution sanction against Joshi.
The case involves significant allegations, with multiple searches, arrests, and asset seizures, including Rs 11 crore worth of assets. The expanded probe aims to uncover the entire proceeds of the crime allegedly generated through tender irregularities and bribe payments.
