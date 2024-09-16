Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Myanmar National Sparks Debate in Manipur

A Myanmar national named Thanglinkap was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district for allegedly entering India illegally. While officials claim he is involved in business in Churachandpur, the Kuki Students' Organisation argues he followed due process. Chief Minister N Biren Singh links the crisis to outsiders.

Updated: 16-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:38 IST
  • India

A Myanmar national was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district for allegedly entering India illegally, officials reported on Monday.

The detained individual, identified as Thanglinkap from Khampat in Myanmar, was captured by security forces in Kachibung.

According to an official, Thanglinkap claimed he had business in Churachandpur. An in-depth investigation is currently underway.

Regarding the arrest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh remarked, "I have continually stated that the current crisis in Manipur is influenced by outsiders. Some believed it, while others did not. I commend the efforts of Assam Rifles who apprehended a Myanmar national, linked to KNA (B)." The Kuki Students' Organisation, however, contends that the arrested man is not a militant and entered India legally by following the required registration procedures.

"The chief minister should refrain from making hasty conclusions based on preliminary investigations, especially concerning the arrest of an alleged KNA (B) member," the organisation said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

