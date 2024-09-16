Hamas Chief Lauds Houthi Missile Strike on Israel

Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar has lauded the Yemeni Houthi group for their recent missile attack on Israel, a bold move that has captured significant international attention. This sentiment was relayed through the Houthi Al-Massirah TV on Monday.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control northern Yemen, successfully reached central Israel with a missile for the first time on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by warning that Israel would impose a 'heavy price' on the Houthis. Sinwar congratulated Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi in a letter, celebrating their 'success in reaching the depth of the enemy entity.'

Leading Hamas for 12 months in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Sinwar asserted that Israel's efforts to neutralize the militant group had failed. He reaffirmed their readiness for prolonged battle. The Houthis released a video showing the 'hypersonic' missile 'Palestine 2' launch. Despite its advanced capabilities, an Israeli interceptor fragmented the missile mid-air, with no direct casualties reported, though nine people were slightly hurt seeking cover.

